Abe empathises with flood victims in Rivers

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Sen. Magnus Abe, Wednesday empathised with victims of the flooding ravaging Abua/Odual, Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government areas of the Rivers state.

This is as he has assured them of providing a permanent solution to the recurring flood issues in the area known as Orashi region of the state.

Abe gave the assurance at the dedication service and flag-off of the SDP campaign for the 2023 government elections in Rivers State, held at St Paul’s Cathedral, Port Harcourt.

He said: “We must find a permanent solution to flood in Rivers States. We cannot continue to do the same and expect a different result. Every human challenge has a permanent solution.

“We cannot keep giving mattresses and rice every year to flood victims. We cannot continue to do the same thing every time and expect a different result.

“We will not play politics with everything. There are things that are beyond politics and so, we commend the Rivers State government for the prompt response to the issue”.

On the N5-million non-refundable campaign fee imposed on all political parties in Rivers State for use of public facilities in the state for political campaigns, Abe stated that the SDP would not fight with anyone but would rather build a united and prosperous Rivers State, where everyone would have the opportunity to prosper.

He said he has advised his campaign organisation to liaise with the State Ministry of Education on how to obtain permission to use public facilities for their campaigns without fighting anybody.

Abe said: “We will revamp public transportation in Rivers State. We will serve those who elected us before ourselves. We will acquire air-conditioned buses and subsidize them to transporters for the good of Rivers people.

“We must run a government with targets so that we will know if we are moving forward or backwards. Whether in the power sector or education, our campaign will be issue-based; it will be target based.”

He said the thanksgiving was imperative in order to dedicate his campaign to God, saying that despite all odds, he was on the ballot paper and would be contesting in 2023 and will win.

“Now, that brings us to the question people will ask; why are we here? As I said, we are here to thank God. Those who know the cause of the journey that brought us this far, know that we have every reason to be grateful to God.

“Those who know that efforts that were made to frustrate us, to make it impossible for us to present ourselves before Rivers people as candidates in the 2023 election, will know that it is important that we come here to thank God even for the honour and privilege of being on the ballot. It was not as easy as it will look.

“Those who have power had already decided that we will never contest this election because everybody was afraid. Someone even told me that they know that if I contest, I will win, but tell me; how will you get the ticket? God has answered that question. We have the ticket, we are on the ballot, we will contest and we will win.”

Abe promised: “I assure you that after the election in March before we enter the Brick House, we will still come here to thank God. We will dedicate our entrance to God, the same way we are dedicating the campaign to God.

“We will win by the grace of the Almighty God. A lot of you know the efforts that were made to frustrate us. We have the ticket, we are on the ballot, we will contest and we will win. It was not easy; but, we thank God that we are on the ballot. We say may all glory be unto God.





Earlier, the Bishop, Diocese of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo, commended the SDP candidate for beginning his political campaign with thanksgiving to God.

“We commend the senator as he has come to offer thanks before his campaign. As you go, God will be with you. There shall be no accident, the peace of God shall be with you.”

The thanksgiving service also had prayers for the governorship candidate, his family and entourage, Rivers State and Nigeria and for a peaceful election in 2023.

