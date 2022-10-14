(BREAKING) ASUU suspends 8-month-old strike action conditionally

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has suspended its eight-month-old industrial action conditionally.

This according to a member of the union’s National Executive Committee who spoke to Channels TV early Friday.

The union decided to suspend the strike during a meeting of its leadership that started on Thursday night and lasted into the early hours of Friday.

The meeting was called by the union to determine its next line of action after its state branches met over the Court of Appeal ruling last week.

More details soon….