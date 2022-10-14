Obi tasks OBI-DIENT to fund Campaign, appeals for patience over PCC list

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has called on all Obi-dients to make donation Obi-Datti campaign, to prosecute the presidential ambition of the Obi-Datti.

Obi in a Tweet called on all Obi-dients to visit the website of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation to birth a new Nigeria.

In his Tweet, he said: “I invite every member of the OBIdient Family, and every supporter of our march to a new Nigeria to visit the official campaign website for the Obi-Datti Campaign organisation.

“You can use that medium to support and donate in cash & kind to the campaign,” he said and signed with his online signature -PO.

The presidential candidate on Friday explained the threat the chairman of the party has explained the mixture in the presidential campaign list in which the names of the President of the Labour Party and the Trade Union Congress appeared.

In his Tweet on Friday, Obi on his verified platform said “the Labour Party Chairman in the presence of members of the NWC addressed the issues during a press conference. In keeping with our commitment to accountability, responsiveness and transparency, an updated list will be issued in due course. I plead for patience.”

It would be recalled that the Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has told the media that the party would adjust the anomaly in the list which had the names of the national leaders of the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE