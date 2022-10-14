Contractor refunds proceeds of poultry birds sale to Oyo public school

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), has disclosed that an agricultural company that entered into an agreement with a public primary school in the State to buy off the school’s poultry birds but failed to keep to the agreement has been investigated while refunding the proceeds of the sale has begun.

In a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Friday by the agency and signed by OYACA’s Chairman, Justice Eni Esan (retired), the agency investigated the petition submitted by the management of the school and after its efforts, the company, whose identity was kept from the public has started paying back the proceeds of the poultry birds’ sale.

In the same vein, a petition against a staff of the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education (EMMACOED), Oyo, whose identity was not also made public, in which he was said to be involved in a business outside his statutory duty, which led to indebtedness has been investigated and the petitioner has started getting a refund of his money as a result of OYACA’s intervention.

“Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency in carrying out its statutory mandate investigated a petition against a staff of the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, who was involved in a business outside his statutory duties as a civil servant, which led to indebtedness to the petitioner.

“As a result of the intervention of the agency through investigative activities, the respondent has started refunding the money back to the petitioner.

“Also, the agency investigated a private agricultural company that purchased poultry birds from one of the public primary schools in the State for a huge sum of money but failed to make payment despite repeated demands.

“The school had made frantic efforts to recover the money but the contractor proved difficult and uncooperative, after rigorous drilling by the agency, a chunk of the money was repaid, leaving a balance of a very minimal percentage,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Justice Eni Esan has called on the general public to see OYACA as their major succour in finding solutions to cases of fraud, embezzlement and all forms of attempts to use public office to misappropriate public funds and facilities.

