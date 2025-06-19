8 Africa’s most beautiful islands

By Joanna Oyeleke

The African continent is blessed with a vast number of beautiful islands. Although these hidden gems aren’t fully explored yet, they are breathtakingly beautiful, each with its own unique charm and story to tell.

Thinking of a next travel destination, why not let these African islands steal your heart?

1. Zanzibar, Tanzania

One of the most beautiful islands in Africa is Zanzibar in Tanzania.

Also known as the Spice island, this East African island is located off the coast of Tanzania and it is well known for its beautiful white sand beaches, its history, culture and its historic site, the Stone Town, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site.

It is also a great spot for water sports such as swimming, snorkelling, and diving.

2. Mauritius

Mauritius is an island paradise in the Indian Ocean, located off the east coast of Africa. You’ll find a stunning landscape of soft sand beaches, mountains, tea plantations, waterfalls, forests, and sparkling clear lagoons encircled by coral reefs.

Mauritius is big enough for thrilling adventures and small enough to ensure everything on the island is within easy reach.

3. Lamu, Kenya

Lamu is one of the oldest Swahili settlements in East Africa. Just off the coast of Kenya, it’s a peaceful island, practically free of cars, and surrounded by the Indian Ocean.

Expect great beaches, dazzling coral reefs, a wealth of activities such as snorkelling, sea kayaking and scuba diving, great cuisine and friendly, discreet service while on a Lamu holiday.

4. Bazaruto Archipelago, Mozambique

Mozambique is home to an amazing group of islands that you should explore.

These idyllic islands of the Bazaruto Archipelago are known for their unspoilt beauty and diverse ecologies.

Now protected in Bazaruto National Park, these islands are some of the most beautiful off the coast of Africa.

5. Nosy Be, Madagascar

Another beautiful African island to explore is Nosy Be. Located in northwest Madagascar, this large tropical island is the largest of a cluster of beautiful tropical islands that offer some extremely strong marine activities.

With smaller and more remote islands surrounding Nosy Be, the main island itself is by far the most popular beach resort in Madagascar.

6. Praslin, Seychelles

It’s tricky to pick a top Seychelles island, but Praslin National Park, which is home to the UNESCO-protected Vallée de Mai, with its huge coco de mer palms, might tip the scales a little.

Praslin is a great choice because it is somewhat quieter than Mahé, the largest Seychelles island, and its coastline of secluded coves makes it a crowd-free beach.

7. Sal, Cape Verde

Sal island in Cape Verde is an African island that can best be described as a beach-lover’s paradise. It is the most popular island in Cape Verde with white sand stretches along glassy turquoise waters.

Despite being a small island, it has a rich history, diverse fauna, flora, and marine water that make it a unique destination for visitors from all over the world.

8. Mohéli, Comoros

Mohéli, the smallest of the three major Comoros islands, is home to the country’s only national park – Mohéli Marine Park.

As the wildest and most unexplored, this island is filled with a collection of secluded beaches and unspoilt bays. The island is still far off the tourist circuit, so it’s perfect for those looking to escape the crowds.