10 most beautiful cities in Africa

The most beautiful cities in Africa are exceptional and famous for their architecture, nightlife, and cuisine. These cities attract tourists, which serves as a major source of revenue for the host countries. If you’re to go sightseeing or just explore the African continent, you should add one if not some of these cities to your list in your next trip:

1. Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town in South Africa is widely known as the most beautiful city in Africa. It is in between Table Mountain and the Atlantic waters of Table Bay. This city has historical locations that reflect it as the oldest city in the country. Cape Town is also known for food, nightlife and outdoor activities.

2. Zanzibar Stone Town, Tanzania

Zanzibar is located in the Indian Ocean and has many islands. Stone Town is the old part of the city with different historical structures that attract tourists across the world. It is also a beautiful place to experience the Swahili culture and cuisines.

3. Cairo, Egypt

Cairo is one of the beautiful cities in Africa. It is the largest in Egypt. It is the centre of cultural and political life of the country, full of various Islamic architecture. This city would excite you despite its business.

4. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Addis Ababa is a city founded in the 1880s by Emperor Menelik II. It is here that you would experience delicious cuisine and the iconic music of the country. Addis Ababa is quite modern and fascinating to both the citizens and tourists.

5. Djenne, Mali

Djenne in Mali is another beautiful city that stands on the Bani River that forms part of the Niger River Delta. It is famous for its historical architecture and a great Mosque built in 1907, which is one of the world’s most beautiful buildings.

6. Maputo, Mozamb ique

Maputo has developed into one of Africa’s beautiful and vibrant cities. This city is full of an Afro-Mediterranean vibe with architectural styles. Maputo is also known for nightlife, fascinating beaches, and Portuguese-influenced dishes.

7. Nairobi, Kenya

Nairobi, a city surrounded with modern facilities, local and international transport systems, and nightlife. One of the prominent places there is the Nairobi National Park, where you can get to view wildlife, which include giraffes, monkeys, elephants, lions, and so on.

8. Essaouira, Morocco

Essaouira is a port city on Morocco’s Atlantic coast. The city was built by several architects and it grew into becoming the country’s commercial port between the 18th and 19th centuries. Essaouira is also known for its attractive resort beach with a pleasant atmosphere.

9. Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg is not only beautiful but an economic and transport hub of the country. It is located within the Witwatersrand hills – the epicentre of gold and mineral trade. It has one of Africa’s best museums, shopping galore, arts, and cuisines.

10. Axum, Ethiopia

Axum is an ancient city in Ethiopia that once controlled a trade route from the Sudanese Nile to the Red Sea of Yemen. Today, you would still find the oldest palaces and Maryam Tsion church, founded in the 4th century.