Iranian missile hits Israeli hospital; Israel vows response

An Iranian ballistic missile struck a hospital in southern Israel early Thursday, causing damage and triggering evacuations, Israeli authorities said.

“The Iranian regime targeted Soroka Hospital in Beersheba with a ballistic missile — hitting a major medical center,” Israel’s official social media account posted. “We will not stand by. We will continue doing what must be done to defend our people.”

Smoke was seen rising from Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva following the missile strike, which came as part of a wider barrage of attacks from Iran.

According to the Israel Police, 20 patients were evacuated from the hospital, though a full sweep of the facility had not yet been completed.

An Israeli military official confirmed that dozens of ballistic missiles were launched toward the country early Thursday, including the one that struck the hospital.

In central Israel, rocket trails were visible in the sky above the coastal city of Netanya as the attacks unfolded.

“Police officers and bomb disposal units are on scene and urged public to stay clear of all impact sites,” police said in a statement. Authorities confirmed reports of projectile impacts at “multiple locations” across the region, including the hospital area.