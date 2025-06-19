DON’T rent or buy that land! How to spot flood-prone areas in Nigeria

Flooding is a major problem in many states in Nigeria, causing damage to homes, roads, and even lives.

With regards to renting or buying a property in Nigeria, it’s crucial to check if the area is prone to flooding so your dream home or property doesn’t turn into a nightmare.

In this article are tips to guide you in spotting flood-prone areas in Nigeria when renting or buying a property.

1. Ask Questions

According to Street-Smartness 101, before renting or buying a property, ensure to do your due diligence by talking to neighbours and individuals familiar with the area you have in mind.

Do not just rely on what you are told by landlords or agents because oftentimes than not, these individuals are just concerned about making sales.

If the answers you get from neighbours and individuals familiar with the area indicate that the area is flood-prone, just move on to another area.

2. Check the Area’s Drainage Channels

To know if an area is flood-prone, you should walk around the property to check out the drainage.

Are the gutters blocked or overflowing with rubbish? Are there proper drainage channels to carry rainwater away from the property? If the area has poor drainage, it is a clear warning that the area will most likely be flood-prone.

3. Look for Watermarks and Mold

For every flood-prone area in Nigeria, there are always telltale signs around properties in such areas. When you go for inspection, look out for watermarks or stains on the walls, especially near the ground, and mold or a musty smell.

If you find any of these signs, then it is certain that the area is flood-prone.

4. Mind the Topography

Another way to spot a flood-prone area is by checking the topography.

Check if the property or apartment is in a low-lying area or a valley where water might collect, or is it close to rivers, streams, or swamps? Properties in these areas are at higher risk of flooding.

5. Think about Access

Finally, in spotting a flood-prone area when renting or buying a property, you should go beyond the immediate environment and also consider the surrounding environment.

Ask yourself – “Can I reach this property/apartment during heavy rains?” If nearby roads and streets get flooded easily, there is a possibility that you might get stranded during the rainy season.

In other words, if the surrounding environment is flood-prone, then you shouldn’t conceive the idea of renting or buying a property within such a vicinity.

In all, before you rent or buy a property in Nigeria, always check for signs of flooding.

Being intentional about the above-listed steps today can help you secure a safe and comfortable property tomorrow.