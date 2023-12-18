The Registrar/Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Josiah Ajiboye, has revealed that no less than 3,963 teachers who sat for the November 2023 diet of the Professional Qualifying Examination for teachers across the country failed.

Ajiboye, however, disclosed that 72.9 per cent of a total of 15,753 students sat the examination in 38 centres across the country, representing 10,636 who passed while those who failed were 3,963.”

He announced the results of the examination, which was conducted by the Council, at an interactive session with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

The Registrar also said the Council has so far registered over 2.3 million teachers in its database, while more than 400,000 have been licenced to practise in the country.

He noted that the examination conducted by TRCN was designed to test the professional knowledge of the candidates as a prerequisite for their certification as qualified teachers.

The November diet commenced on November 23, 2023, and ended on November 25, 2023.

Ajiboye disclosed that the results of candidates involved in examination malpractice have been cancelled, noting that quite a number of candidates who registered for the examination were absent.

He noted that the Council is working for the improvement of the welfare of teachers, saying the idea of teaching as a “job for the boys” has been erased.

