Unknown gunmen attacked Imande Mbakange and other neighbouring communities in the Mbacher council ward in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State.

No fewer than 25 people were reportedly killed, many people were reportedly injured and several houses were burnt down by the attackers.

According to a native from one of the affected communities, the attackers rode into the communities on motorcycles early hours of Saturday.

The native who simply identified himself as Terwase and spoke to our correspondent on the phone said that the gunmen came in their numbers to attack the communities.

“The gunmen came in their numbers on motorcycles and shot sporadically in the process killed several people,” Terwase said.

Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government, Atera Alfred confirmed the attack and said that local bandits in the area were responsible for the attack.

Alfred said, “It is true, this morning some gunmen attacked Imande Mbakange community and other neighbouring communities in Mbacher Council ward. The attackers were local bandits, not herdsmen.

The chairman added that several corpses had been recovered but awaiting the security operatives that have gone to the area.

He said, “The report I got from the area this morning was that some corpses have been recovered but security operatives are still in the bush until they come back with detailed report before we can get a total number of casualties.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for the State Command, SP, Catherine Anene confirmed the incident but said she was yet to get the details.

“Incident confirmed but details are yet to be received please,” Anene said.





