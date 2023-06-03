A returning lawmaker in the Ondo State House of Assembly representing Ondo East state Constituency, Hon. Olamide Oladiji, on Saturday, emerged as Speaker of the House for the 10th Assembly.

Oladiji, a second-term lawmaker, emerged as the Speaker shortly after the 10th Assembly was inaugurated by the Clerk of the House, Jaiyeola Benjamin, who read the proclamation of the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for the first session of the 10th Assembly to begin in line with the constitution.

Oladiji, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged unopposed with a unanimous voice vote of the 26 members Assembly after he was nominated by the lawmaker representing Ifedore constituency, Temitope Akomolafe which was seconded by Abiola Oladapo from Ondo West Constituency II.

Also, the lawmaker representing Ilaje Constituency 1, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, was elected as the Deputy Speaker, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi emerged as the Majority Leader, and Olajide Oguntodu, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Akure South 1, nominated as the Minority Leader of the House.

Addressing the House, the Speaker assured that the 10th Assembly would not be found wanting in its legislative duties, promising a smooth relationship between the legislature and the executive and appreciated Akeredolu for his strong leadership.

He said: “I thank the governor for this noble house and for being there for the 10th Assembly.

“I have been in this system for some time, and I know that if we actually want to achieve anything in this state, there must be a cordial relationship between the legislature and the executive.

“At the same time, there must be a synergy between the legislature, the executive, and even the three arms of government; that is, when the legislators can enjoy their office and when the executive can enjoy their office.

“We are going to support Mr Governor so that he can achieve his plans and objectives for the state.”

About 22 members out of the 26 Assembly members are from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with four seats for the opposition PDP.

Also, four lawmakers returned to the Assembly, with only three women making it to the House.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…