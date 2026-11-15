2027: Kwara NDC guber candidate promises shared prosperity

The governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kwara, Professor Abdulmumin Yinka Ajia, has formally unveiled his governorship campaign council with a pledge to promote shared prosperity among residents of the state.

Speaking at the event, tagged; ‘Forward Kwara Agenda’, in Ilorin on Sunday, Professor Ajia said that his administration would work towards “A Safe Kwara. A Productive Kwara. A Prosperous People”, adding that his goal is to ensure stronger institutions, greater opportunity, and shared prosperity if elected governor.

Addressing party leaders, campaign council members, and traditional and religious leaders, Ajia said his ambition was to build a state where public institutions function effectively, and access to government services was determined by need and transparent rules rather than political connections.

The governorship candidate said his proposed administration would prioritise security, enterprise and job creation, education and skills development, healthcare, infrastructure and energy, as well as governance and anti-corruption.

On workers’ welfare, he said his proposed N120, 000 minimum wage benchmark would be accompanied by a review of the state payroll, consultations with organised labour and a clear implementation and funding timetable.

He also pledged to verify outstanding gratuities owed to pensioners, publish a schedule for settling validated arrears, and establish predictable payment timelines for newly due obligations.

On security, the former academic said he would strengthen collaboration with federal security agencies, local governments, traditional institutions and communities to improve intelligence gathering, reporting of threats and responses to security challenges, particularly in vulnerable farming communities.

He added that his administration would improve emergency preparedness, including responses to fire outbreaks, rescue operations and flooding.

On employment and enterprise development, Ajia proposed a predictable annual recruitment season for approved vacancies in the state public service, alongside efforts to encourage private-sector employers to adopt similar recruitment schedules.

He also promised to support young graduates interested in entrepreneurship through access to grants or credit based on viable business proposals and publicly stated eligibility requirements.

The governorship hopeful identified agricultural processing, storage, transportation, and market access as key areas for economic development, citing cassava and garri production in Osi, sweet potatoes in Ibolo, and fisheries in Edu and Patigi as areas with potential for increased economic activity.

On education, Ajia proposed a programme tagged ‘Every Child in School, Every School Day’, under which his administration would work with schools, families and local governments to identify out-of-school children and address factors responsible for absenteeism.

He said the first 90 days of the first new school year under his administration would be devoted to identifying affected children and organising appropriate support to improve school attendance.

In the health sector, he promised to strengthen primary healthcare facilities by ensuring the availability of healthcare workers, essential medicines, water, electricity and functional referral systems.

He also proposed expanding affordable health insurance in stages, beginning with vulnerable households and other priority groups.

On infrastructure, the NDC candidate said his administration would prioritise the rehabilitation of dangerous road sections, feeder roads connecting communities to markets, water and sanitation facilities, and improved waste management.

He further proposed publishing waste collection schedules to enable residents to monitor service delivery and report missed collections.

Speaking on governance and accountability, Ajia promised to publish quarterly performance reports through a colour-coded dashboard showing the status of government projects and commitments.

According to him, the proposed system would enable residents to monitor completed, ongoing and delayed projects, as well as identify the officials responsible for their delivery.

He also said ward councillors would be strengthened as accessible points of contact for residents seeking assistance with public services and community concerns.

Unveiling the Ajia 2027 Gubernatorial Campaign Council, the candidate charged its members to engage directly with residents, listen to their concerns and communicate the party’s proposals accurately.

He urged members of the council to conduct the campaign with respect for citizens and other political candidates, adding that criticism should be addressed with facts.

Ajia, who said he was returning from a career in higher education and university administration to contribute to the development of his home state, called on residents to scrutinise the Forward Kwara Agenda and demand explanations on its funding, implementation, and expected outcomes.

He said his proposed administration would be judged by its ability to improve the everyday lives of farmers, teachers, traders, graduates, workers, and pensioners.