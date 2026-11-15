Cultism: YABATECH dismisses student’s death claim as complete falsehood

The management of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) Lagos, has dismissed viral social media reports claiming that a student was shot dead during a suspected cult clash on its campus on Friday, November 13, 2026.

In a statement issued on Sunday, November 15, by the college’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Adekunle Adams, the institution described the rumour—which alleged that an ND I Art student identified as Ayo, popularly known as Jackson, was killed—as completely false and misleading.

Clarifying the situation on campus, the management noted that academic activities were proceeding peacefully on the said date, with students actively writing their examinations.

It added that the examination exercise remains ongoing without any security breaches or violent incidents on campus.

Reiterating its stance against campus violence, YABATECH emphasised that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward cultism and other social vices.

According to the statement, the institution collaborates closely with state security agencies to deploy intelligence-driven measures aimed at preventing and addressing security threats, while supporting the arrest and prosecution of offenders.

Beyond security enforcement, the College stated that it consistently holds sensitisation programmes, symposia, and counselling sessions to steer students away from anti-social behaviours.

Management urged parents, guardians, students, and the general public to disregard the fabricated report.

It also appealed to social media users and information disseminators to verify claims with the appropriate authorities before publishing or sharing content capable of inciting unnecessary panic and tarnishing the institution’s reputation.

The College concluded by reaffirming its commitment to sustaining a safe and peaceful environment for teaching, learning, and research.

Meanwhile, an X user identified as @chameleon_fr earlier announced the student’s death on campus, writing: “My cousin was shot in the chest at YABATECH yesterday over a woman. Life is truly unfair. May your soul continue to rest in perfect peace, Ayo.”