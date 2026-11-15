2027: Yobe APC begins grassroots campaign for Tinubu, Wali

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State has commenced its grassroots mobilisation campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections with a solidarity rally in Fika Local Government Area of Zone B Senatorial District.

The rally was organised to mobilise support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s governorship candidate, Alhaji Baba Malam Wali, and other APC candidates.

Speaking at the event on Sunday, Wali expressed confidence in the party’s chances in the forthcoming elections and dismissed the possibility of opposition parties defeating the APC.

He urged voters to re-elect Tinubu, Senator Bomai and other APC candidates while seeking their support for his governorship ambition.

“President Tinubu deserves another term in office, and APC deserves to retain power in Yobe.

“We believe in his leadership and are committed to mobilising support for him at the grassroots ahead of the 2027 general elections,” he said.

The rally also featured the flag-off of the distribution of 500 empowerment items to beneficiaries across Zone B. The items included motorcycles, tricycles, popularly known as Jega, and sewing machines.

Wali performed the exercise on behalf of Governor Mai Mala Buni as part of the state government’s efforts to empower youths and women and improve their livelihoods.

He commended the people of Fika for their support for the APC and urged them to sustain their backing to enable the government to continue delivering development projects.

The governorship candidate listed road construction, the Gadaka road, Galda Market and Gadaka General Hospital among the projects executed by the Buni administration.

He also appealed to residents to support the completion of ongoing projects, including the provision of potable water and other development initiatives across the state.

Wali described his governorship ambition as one of continuity, pledging to sustain the development programmes of the current administration if elected.

He also cited the Nafada–Potiskum highway project as one of the federal infrastructure projects being undertaken under President Tinubu’s administration.

The rally attracted APC members, youths, women and other supporters from Zone B. The party’s State Chairman, Alhaji Muhammadu Gadaka, put the number of participants at one million.

Senator Bomai, who represents the district, also attended the rally and urged residents to support Tinubu, Wali and other APC candidates.

The state APC chairman said the party would extend the mobilisation exercise to the other senatorial districts as part of efforts to strengthen its support base across Yobe State’s 17 local government areas.