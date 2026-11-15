NYSC records more female corps members since 2021 — DG

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has recorded a higher number of female Corps Members than males since 2021, marking a significant shift in the mobilisation trend that had prevailed since the establishment of the Scheme in 1973.

Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, disclosed this while addressing Corps Members deployed to Oyo State for the 2026 Batch ‘C’ Stream II service year at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Iseyin, according to a statement on Sunday by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu.

Nafiu, who attributed the development to improved access to education for women and increased investment in girl-child education, urged Corps Members to take advantage of the Scheme’s Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to acquire vocational and entrepreneurial skills for self-reliance.

He described the service year as an opportunity for Corps members to develop their leadership abilities, broaden their experience, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

According to him, the SAED programme provides a platform for acquiring relevant skills that would prepare them for productive engagement and economic independence after their service year.

The Director-General explained that male graduates had dominated the scheme’s mobilisation figures until 2020, when the trend began to change, with females taking the lead from 2021.

Citing statistics from the NYSC ICT Department, he said 167,840 female Corps Members were mobilised in 2021, compared with 152,052 males, while the 2022 figures stood at 159,330 females and 143,872 males.

He said the development reflected the impact of sustained interventions by successive governments and international development initiatives, particularly the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which emphasised girl-child education and gender equality.

Nafiu noted that the changing demographic composition of Nigeria’s graduate population had significant implications for the nation’s future workforce, urging policymakers, employers, and other stakeholders to take cognisance of the trend.

He particularly called for workplace policies and welfare provisions that adequately address women’s needs, including maternity benefits and childcare support.

The NYSC Director-General also highlighted the increasing number of graduates being mobilised annually, noting that the development had placed additional pressure on the Scheme’s financial resources and existing infrastructure, particularly accommodation, healthcare, transportation, and other welfare facilities.

He, however, assured Corps members that the NYSC management remained committed to improving their welfare and providing opportunities for skills acquisition and economic empowerment.

Earlier, the NYSC Oyo State Coordinator, Mr Kayode Ola-Peters, disclosed that 4,547 prospective Corps Members had registered for the 2026 Batch ‘C’ Stream II Orientation Course in the state.

He commended the Corps members for their discipline, enthusiasm, and active participation in camp activities, describing their conduct since the commencement of the orientation exercise as exemplary.