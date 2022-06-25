2022 SSCE begins Monday — NECO

THE 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO) would commence on Monday, 27th June, 2022, the National Examination Council (NECO), said.

Spokesperson of NECO, Mr Azeez Sani, in a statement on Saturday said state Ministries of Education, principals, commandants and all stakeholders should disregard any speculation on the alleged postponement of the examination.

Sani assured the candidates that the Council has put all necessary measures in place to ensure a seamless conduct of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination.

He added that the 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination would end on Friday, 12th August, 2022.

According to him, candidates are to be examined in 76 Subjects during the examination.

