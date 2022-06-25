Uzodimma has no issue with catholic church, bishops — Imo govt

Imo State Government has denied that there is any issue between Governor Hope Uzodinma and the Catholic Church in the state.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba on Saturday, he said that Uzodinma as a Christian of the Catholic faith holds the Church and its leadership in high esteem and therefore would not undermine their authority.

According to him, the Church did not allow Governor Uzodinma to address the faithful with the exectutive seal of government during the installation of Archbishop Lucius Ugorji held last Thursday in Owerri, but he did not see it as a slight either on his office or authority.

He said: “To demonstrate that His Excellency was not in anyway bothered by that incident, he went ahead to host the Apostolic Nuncio and other bishops that attended the ceremony to a state dinner that same evening.”

He insisted that there is no animosity to warrant the speculations of rift by the social media.

He noted that a personal opinion expressed by one of the governor’s appointees has since been retracted by the said individual.

He said, “What the appointee expressed was her opinion and she has retracted same to show that government has no hand in it. Any other appiontee expressing an opinion on the issue is doing so in a personal capacity.”

Emelumba said the Governor has deep respect, not only for the Church, but for all religious leaders and would always accord them their due.

He advised the media to learn to distinguish between Government official positions and mere personal opinions of some people who serve in government to avoid misrepresentation and misinformation.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…