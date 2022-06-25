Ògògó Taiwo Hassan spotted fighting with a street boy in his hometown

Taiwo Hassan also known as Ògògó has been seen in a now trending video fighting with a street boy in his hometown, Ilaro.



In the video, the street boy wanted money that Ògògó couldn’t afford and he harassed him by pulling him by his agbada.

The Yoruba Actor took to his Instagram page and said, “Before bloggers pick this up, let me tell my side of the story and the truth.”

Ògògó said that he was in Ilaro, his hometown, for an inspection of a project after which some unknown guys walked up to him with the familiar appraisals from street boys.

He said the street boys were saying, “We watch your movie. Give up money. We watched you all through our childhood.” Ògògó said that this didn’t come as a surprise to him because as an actor it is normal to hear these things.





So, he offered them all he had on him. However, one of the street boys didn’t appear satisfied by his gestures, he probably wanted more.

The boy dragged him by his agbada and placed a demand on him to pay a ridiculous amount. Ògògó knew he couldn’t pay, so he asked him to leave him and the street boy said, “Do your worst.”

This statement made Ògògó retaliate.

Ògògó also pleaded with the public and said, “Please stop harassing actors or entertainers. Do you pay anyone for doing your job? No. It’s our job too.

“Accept all we offer when we do.”

He ended the caption with, “Remember, once a boxer always a boxer.”

As usual, there are reactions from his followers in the comments section. Here are some reactions: