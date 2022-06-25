Ògògó Taiwo Hassan spotted fighting with a street boy in his hometown

He said the street boys were saying, “We watch your movie. Give up money. We watched you all through our childhood.”
Ògògó said that this didn’t come as a surprise to him because as an actor it is normal to hear these things.
· @iam_themithoppe – “My forever young actor .”
· @titilayomiaduke – “Yess oooo he deserves the beating. Well-done daddy .”
· @omo_jeje – “Oga give them their own share from the money you collected from the government. It’s part of next level Gelatooooo you created for them Buhari for 3rd term. Una never see anything yet, una go receive sense by fire by force bro.
· @adesanyaadeshola – “This is quite saddening. He should go back there with a full truck-load of soldiers to deal with all the miscreants.”
· #@cakes_and_gifts_arcade – “Action for this real life . Please daddy be careful in this type of situation next time. Some of them are already on hard drugs and they do not value their own lives talk less of another person’s. God be with you.”
· @queen_yinka37 – “Please Daddy be going out with bodyguard. Those boys are not nice ooo. Thank God for safety.”
· @gifted_fashion_gold – “For person hometown. Hmmmm.”