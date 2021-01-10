‘2 Weeks In Lagos’ gets February 28 release date

After weeks of postponement due to coronavirus pandemic new movie, Two Weeks In Lagos is set to be released February 12.

The movie which was billed to be released on March 27, 2020 was postponed indefinitely due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The story featured top Nollywood actors such as Mawuli Gavor, Toyin Abraham, Beverly Naya, Joke Silva, Shaffy Bello, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jide Kosoko, Yaw, Tina Mba, Patrick Nnamani, Efe Irele, Uto Usman and a host of others.

Two Weeks in Lagos was directed by Canadian-based award-winning director, Kathryn Fasegha, whose debut project entitled, “Treacherous Heart” won awards for Best Drama in Diaspora at the African Oscars in North Carolina, USA, Favorite Director, African Oscars Washington DC USA and Global Women Vision Award Calgary.

The movie captures the captivating, turbulent and thrilling journey into the love affair of Ejikeme (Mawuli Gavor) and Lola (Beverly Naya). Their lives crossed when Ejikeme an investment banker came home from the United States to invest in Nigerian businesses. It is love at first sight for them and as they embarked on a journey of discovering love.

They have to contend with the political ambitions of Ejikeme’s mother who is planning a marriage between him and the only daughter of Otunba Ayodeji, a political juggernaut who is considering Ejikeme’s father as his running mate for the Nigerian Presidency. His mother’s actions create a rift between Ejikeme and Lola that puts their families on a deadly collision course.

The movie captures the excitement and vibrancy of everyday life in Lagos and reflects the complexity of life in Lagos, a dynamic city where anything is possible in 2 Weeks.

The movie was first screened at Cannes Festival which happens to be the biggest film festival in the world on Friday the May 19, 2019 in Cannes France and would be released in all cinemas in Nigeria on the February 2020.

Speaking on the new release date, Fasegha expressed joy at the revived cinema culture in Nigeria “We are happy that the movie, “Two Weeks In Lagos” will be released in cinemas on the February 12, 2021. We postponed the film due to the Covid 19 pandemic and also because the health of our viewers is paramount to us. I am very happy that the cinema culture in Nigeria has been.”

Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko also described the movie as excellent.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month. Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…