I will bring peace to Nigeria if I become president —Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has not given up his dream of becoming Nigeria’s next president and he has vowed to give it all it takes to run for the office of the President in 2023.

The popular actor on his 39th birthday revealed that while God has given him wisdom and capacity to be whatever he wants to be, he would take a shot at the presidency in two years’ time when President Muhammadu Buhari would have quit the office.

As political permutations heighten ahead of 2023, the actor said the youth of Nigeria deserve to run for any political office as they have what it takes to occupy top positions.

The movie star declared that he will run for the seat of President, saying “last year, l asked for wisdom, you gave it to me Lord. This year, I ask for your grace oh Lord as I prepare to run for President of Nigeria in 2023. To bring real peace,unity and progress. The youth deserve a chance to fix our nation, so help us God. Amen!

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month. Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…