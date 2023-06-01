Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has pitched his tent with the anointed candidate of the APC for 10th House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

The governor described the aspirant as a man of impeccable character with ability to steer the ship of the chamber while receiving the delegation of the Lawmakers-elect led by Abbas at his office in Osogbo yesterday.

Senator Adeleke however charged the ruling party to support the zoning decision by the PDP in the House maintaining that,his party respect the zoning arrangement of the APC.

“I want to state that we are going to support you. But we also seek support of the House for appropriation of funds for our ongoing airport project. This will open up Osun to the world. “

“We respect and support the APC zoning formula, kindly ensure you support the zoning by the PDP in the House.”

He appealed to the incoming leadership of the House to support the ongoing MKO Abiola International Airport project in Ido-Osun by appropriating funds for the project.

Earlier, Abbas said, if considered for the task, he would not disappoint the confidence repose in them pledging, to would contribute immensely to the growth of the Assembly.

While explaining their mission in the state, he remarked, ” my delegation is in Osun to congratulate the Governor on his victory at the Supreme Court and to express my intention of contesting for the 10th House of Representatives.

“My brother, Hon. Benjamin Kalu and I have been anointed by our party, the APC to be the Speaker and Deputy and we’re here to seek your support for actualisation of this project”, he submitted.

In the entourage of the aspirant were the House of Representatives Members-elect from Osun State which includes Bamidele Salam, Busayo Oluwole Oke, Marufu Adebayo Adewale, Lanre Oladebo and Taofeek Ajilesoro

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE