Popular hip-hop artiste and rights activist, Eedris Abdulkareem has called on the new governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to make the welfare of the people of the state his topmost priority. on his assumption of office as the fifth governor of the state.

This was contained in a letter of congratulation and commendation personally signed by the Kano-born musician to the governor and made available to journalists on Wednesday.

He noted that the people of Kano can now have fresh breath and good tidings, with Abba Kabir Yusuf as governor of the State.

The letter read in parts: “It is with utmost respect, honour and dignified awe that I write to humbly congratulate you on your assumption of office as the new executive governor of Kano state. It is indeed an honour well deserved, both for yourself as a public spirited leader, as well as for the good people of Kano State, who have been yearning for the kind of purposeful leadership that you can offer.

“As an unrepentant, thorough bred and buttered Kano boy myself, and as an eye witness who performed for you during your inauguration on May 29, as facilitated by Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the cerebral and highly loved Ogun State NNPP governorship candidate at the last general elections.

“I must confess that the overwhelming support for your nascent leadership by Kano State indigenes and residents alike, as can be deduced from the unprecedented massive crowd that graced your historic inauguration, is truly overwhelming. It is a true testament to who you are and what you stand for as an individual.

“Your Excellency, Kano State yearns for a clear departure from the frivolous and visionless tenure of last administration, who bit the fingers that fed and nurtured him. By snubbing and departing from the well nurtured path set by our most able leader and mentor, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, Alhaji Ganduje completely missed the mark and ended up badly.

Indeed, Kano can now have a long lease of fresh breath and good tidings, because a brighter future for us all starts with this New Day of your ascendancy into the Kano State Governor’s office,” Abdulkareem concluded