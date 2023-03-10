Israel Arogbonlo

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has mocked the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and other leaders of the party following the latter’s loss in the just-concluded presidential poll.

TRIBUNE ONLINE had reported the former Vice President on Monday, March 6, led a “black uniform” protest to INEC headquarters alongside PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa and other members of the party.

Speaking at the commissioning of Igwuruta internal roads in the Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers, Wike stated that he ensured his candidates won their election (at the State-level) while mocking the Atiku-led PDP for failing to replicate same at the Presidential.

His words; “I won three of the Senate seats – three over three. Ask them, did they win three over three? You cannot win!

“I told them; they said they would conspire against me. Those who said they’ll conspire against me are those wearing black. I am wearing white and they’re wearing black”.

Recall the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu as winner of the Saturday, February 25 presidential poll.

The 70-year-old veteran politician got 37% of the vote, official results show.

His main rival Atiku Abubakar polled 29%, and Labour’s Peter Obi 25%.

Their parties had demanded a rerun, dismissing the poll as a sham following some irregularities that marred the election.

