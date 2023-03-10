The Naira gained further on Thursday as it exchanged at N461 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

The rate represented an increase of 0.05 percent, compared to the N461.25 for which it exchanged to the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.25 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N462.11 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.

The Naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 82.83 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NPC releases salary, allowances for 2023 population, housing census ad hoc staff

The National Population Commission (NPC) has outlined the salary and allowances structure for its ad hoc staff who will be…

Presidential election: LP waves hit Lagos, Delta, Edo, Plateau others

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu; vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and…





#ElectionResult: ‘Okada Rider’ wins Kaduna Reps seat for Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Donatus Mathew, an okada rider, has been declared the winner of the…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

24 years of civil rule: When shall Nigeria overcome voter apathy?

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has explained on social media why he did not give his first-place vote for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award to…

A season of gruesome killings, arson

IN Oswald Mtshalli’s apartheid South Africa, nightfall came like a dreaded disease seeping through the pores of a healthy…