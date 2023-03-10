The Lagos State Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, says Nigerian youths are 90 percent close to taking over governance and having their dream country materialise.

The 40-year-old LP candidate disclosed this at a meeting tagged: “Youth O’ Clock” in Ikeja on Thursday.

He said: “We know that the goal and what we are going through is far bigger than I and any of us.

“It is a project that will lift the lives of millions of Lagosians up and in turn lift the lives of many Nigerians up. It is project to free Lagos from the shackle hold of tyranny.

“A Lagos State where the inner roads will work, where our people will have quality healthcare, water, quality public education, not one where parents keep struggling trying to find how to pay school fees for their children to go to private school.”

Rhodes-Vivour assured of a very bright future.

“We are already 90 percent there. We need to bring this thing home. I want you to understand that the moment we take Lagos, this fire of a new type of politics will engulf Nigeria.

“You start to find politicians that mean well for the people, that can articulate their vision and positive about change.

“No more status quo, we are changing the narrative to have a new Lagos and a new Nigeria. We will set a new standard,” Rhodes-Vivour said.

Hailing Nigerian youths for voting the LP’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his running mate Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed in February 25 Presidential election, he said that Obi and LP were all about empathy and compassion on the suffering of the people.

Expressing confidence that Obi and Baba-Ahmed would retrieve their alleged mandate, Rhodes-Vivour said that he was disappointed by INEC’s inability to transmit polling units results electronically on February 25 as promised, alleging that LP votes were stolen in thousands.





He said that young people came out, stood their ground and showed that they were the ones with the power to put people in and take people out during February 25 elections, saying “That was the powerful thing to see in Nigeria because we have not seen it in so long.

The candidate said that the youths would resist all forms of intimidation or harassment like never seen before in the forthcoming elections.

“They (old politicians) do not understand the energy that is doing this thing. This is energy that you cannot buy, this is energy spur by hope, belief and love,” he added.

