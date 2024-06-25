The World Health Organization (WHO) says people around the world are drinking less alcohol than before, but the decrease is not fast enough.

WHO had aimed to reduce alcohol consumption by 20% by 2030 compared to 2010 levels, but this goal is now unlikely to be met.

According to WHO’s data, global per capita alcohol consumption dropped from 5.7 to 5.5 liters of pure alcohol between 2010 and 2019. To further reduce drinking, WHO suggests countries should ban alcohol advertising, restrict sales, and raise prices through taxes.

Germany is highlighted as one of the countries with high alcohol consumption. On average, every person above 15 years old in Germany drank 12.2 liters of pure alcohol in 2019.

ALSO READ: Reps confirm death of Customs official within NASS complex

WHO states there is no completely safe level of alcohol consumption. Two glasses of wine or two bottles of beer per day are considered too much.

In 2019, 22% of 15 to 19-year-olds worldwide drank alcohol. Alcohol consumption caused 2.6 million deaths that year, with 209 million people addicted to alcohol and another 200 million having problematic alcohol consumption.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more recent alcohol consumption data is not yet reliable, according to WHO.”

NAN