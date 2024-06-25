The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, confirmed the death of an official of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) during an engagement held at the instance of an undisclosed Standing Committee.

Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi, conveyed the details of the death via a statement titled: ‘Statement on the Passing of Nigeria Customs Service Official at the National Assembly’, made available to Parliamentary Correspondents.

He said: “It is with deep sadness and regret that we confirm the passing of an esteemed official of the Nigeria Customs Service who was at the National Assembly for an engagement with one of the House Committee.

“During the engagement, which occurred around 1.00 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the official developed sudden health complications.

“Despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away.

“Out of respect for the family, the official’s name will not be disclosed at this time.

“The House of Representatives extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time.

“We recognise the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and to our nation.

“The House of Representatives stands ready to support efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and is cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols are followed.”

In his condolences message, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, said: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant.

“Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

The House Spokesman assured that further information will be provided as it becomes available. We ask for patience and respect for the privacy of the family during this period of mourning.

“Our sympathies are with his loved ones.”

