Faced with imminent starvation due to the biting economic situation in the country, the over 4, 000 inmates of the Home for the Needy, an abode for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Edo state, have called on all political gladiators in the state to come to their aid.

The IDPs also called on spirited individuals, corporate bodies, and the government to come to their aid as hunger bites harder among the inmates.

They specifically appealed to the candidates of all political parties in the forthcoming September 21, 2024 governorship election for support to enable them to meet the daily needs of the children at the camp and also to assist in paying the fees of those in various higher institutions of learning across the country.

The Home of the Needy which is located in Uhogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo state, has produced First Class class graduates in various disciplines and other professionals.

The Coordinator of the camp, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, who appealed on Tuesday, however, thanked the member of the House of Representatives, representing Etsako Federal Constituency and former All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship aspirant, Mr. Dekiri Anemero, for enrolling 125 inmate students for the West African Examination Certificate (WAEC), noting that paucity of fund had hampered the camp from registering other students for the National Examination Council (NECO).

“The worsening food crisis in the country further compounds situation at the camp and that is why am using the opportunity especially all the governorship candidates and other classes to come to our rescue. As I speak to you the children have eaten today.

“We are in dire need of food items such as rice, beans, yam, toiletries, and of course resources to pay for school fees of these displaced persons.

“I must at this point thank some person despite the difficult economic situation in the country still extend their milk of human kindness by reaching out to the needy in the camp.” He noted.

He disclosed that the home took facilities from banks before it could enroll some students in the camp for the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB), and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

