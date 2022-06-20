Ondo Ijaw demands inclusion in Amotekun scheme

The Ijaw Consultative Forum (ICF) in Ondo State has called for the inclusion of the coastal communities of the state in the scheme of the state Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun, calling on the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to deploy the security outfit to protect residents of the coastal areas.

This was contained in a statement issued by the group and signed by its National Coordinator, Suffy Uguoji, who said the area should be put into consideration as the House of Assembly is set to review the bill setting up the security outfit.

Uguoji who made the appeal also urged the lawmakers and the state government to put into consideration the peculiarities of the riverine area of the State, while providing operational facilities for the Corps.

According to him, there is a need to procure canoes, boats, speed boats and gunboats for the Corps to work effectively in the riverine areas to ensure the security of lives and properties of the people of the riverine area.

He stated in the statement that “there is no doubt that Amotekun will provide intelligence gathering for the conventional security agencies to combat criminal elements and reduce them to nothing in our various environments.

“The outfit though is not an alternative to police and other security agencies, will complement their efforts to eradicate the menace of insecurity which is a major problem now.

“In order to fit conveniently into Amotekun, which can only operate on land, I wish to suggest that a special arrangement should be made for the riverine communities and it will be subservient to the outfit.”





He said: “The development in the country with particular reference to the recent attack on Owo, calls for Ijaws in the state to watch their back and similar outfit that will be in tandem with Amotekun to ensure effective surveillance of the coastal area.

“Ese Odo local government must participate actively in the activities of Amotekun since we are part of Ondo State by making govt to realise the special problems that the organisation cannot without involving our people. These problems include language, logistics and inaccessibility of our towns and villages.

“We know that if our environment participates actively we will not be left out in the unfolding security arrangement. It will be as well beneficial to us in all ramifications, particularly in the area of job creation.

“If we have any opportunity of operating our version of Amotekun, it will ensure the security of the coastal communities. Our preoccupation in this regard is to join forces with the security outfits to prioritise security as an instrument for peaceful coexistence to promote development and forestall all sorts of threats to national cohesion.

“We strongly appeal to the state House of Assembly to understand the challenges and idiosyncrasies of Ijaws in the state and make allowances for them in the provision of the legal framework for the establishment of the security outfit so that they can fit into it by adopting Ijaw version of Amotekun in their environment to make it acceptable and effective adding that Amotekun cannot operate in the creeks because it is not familiar with it.

“However, our boys understand the environment and penetrate every nook cranny to ward off criminal elements in their hideouts to perpetuate their nefarious acts. Our team efforts with the outfit will neutralise all the security lapses threatening the unity of the country and convert and convert them for the development of mankind.

“It’s a known fact that the menace of kidnapping, herdsmen attack, abduction and other vices have worsened the challenges of insecurity in the country hence different ethnic groups have come out with their solutions to resolve all these problems. We, therefore, have our solution which is operation Ijaw version of Amotekun to fight against peculiar problems.”

