Lagos Government probes attack on journalists

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered an investigation into Sunday’s attack on a bus conveying journalists, during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s visit to the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

The incident occurred between Ebute-Ero and Adeniji, Iga-Iduganran on Lagos Island.

Two journalists, including Ms Adeola Ogunrinde of Western Post and Omateye Atsenuwa of Smooth 98.1fm, got wounded, while the press crew bus was vandalized in the attack.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, made this disclosure on Monday in a statement made available from his office, saying that the state government condemned the incident as it holds the media in high esteem, while it had always ensured that practitioners always have a conducive environment to perform their duties.

Omotoso further disclosed that Governor Sanwo-Olu also directed that those involved must be fished out and made to face the law, declaring that the state had no room for hooligans, even as he added that the state government had decided to pick up the hospital bills of those injured in the incident.

“Lagos State government condemns the incident. We hold the media in high esteem and the government has always ensured that they have a conducive environment to perform their duties.

“Nobody or group will be allowed to destroy our cordial relationship with the media. Lagos has no room for hooligans,” he said.

