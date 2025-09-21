Wike: Four things to know about Major General Sarham

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, recently recounted his experience during the 2019 gubernatorial election in Rivers State, accusing retired Major General Jamil Sarham of ordering his shooting.

In an interview with Channels Television on Thursday, Wike alleged that Sarham, then General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 6th Division in Port Harcourt, was “bought” into the state by his political rival and then Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

“In 2019, there was one GOC; they called him General Sarham. I heard he works at the NSA office now. The man was brought in as a sitting governor; he didn’t see me. He came to Rivers State and said he would never see me.”

According to him, in the interview video sighted by Tribune Online, General Sarham allegedly transformed the 6th Division headquarters into an “INEC office” to rig the vote in Amaechi’s favour, who had promised to make him the next Chief of Army Staff.

“Amaechi promised to make him the next Chief of Army Staff,” he added. “I saw a federal government moving into a state, like what is happening now in Gaza.”

He added that Sarham directly ordered that he should be killed, saying that the general detained a certain colonel for six months for refusing to shoot him.

The FCT Minister noted that he has since refused to visit the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) after hearing that General Sarham now works there.

“General Sarham ordered that I be shot. That’s why, when I heard he was in the NSA office, I refused to go there again.”

However, in 2019, General Sarham alleged that Wike’s hatred for him stemmed from his refusal to accept a bribe to compromise the Rivers State gubernatorial election.

The recent claims made by the former Rivers State governor in the interview have, however, continued to spark curiosity about who General Sarham is.

In this article, Tribune Online takes a look at four things to know about that General Wike is afraid to see.

1. Military career and appointments

Major General Jamil Sarham served as the 36th GOC of the 6th Division of the Nigerian Army, headquartered in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Before this appointment in August 2018, he held other key positions, including Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Kaduna State.

2. Emergence as 29th NDA Commandant

Following the redeployment of top officers in the Nigerian Army and the hierarchy of the military in 2019, Major General Jamil Sarham took over as the 29th Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in November 2019. He succeeded the 28th NDA Commandant, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade. During his time as the NDA commandant, General Sarham reaffirmed the academy’s commitment to turning out the best officers for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

3. Retirement from service and new role

Major General Jamil Sarham, who has since retired from the military, is now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of New Guard Security and Consultancy Services (NGSCS) Limited.

4. Controversy and allegations

This is not the first time Wike has called out Major General Sarham. In May 2019, Wike accused the Nigerian Army in Rivers, under the leadership of General Sarham, of engaging in illegal oil bunkering in the state.

He alleged that Sarham, who was then the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the Army’s 6th Division in Port Harcourt, raised a team of soldiers to steal and sell petroleum products in the region.

He further claimed that Sarham regularly divulged confidential security briefings to criminals and that the military leadership’s reluctance to remove him was deliberate.