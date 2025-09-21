BBNaija

BBNaija S10: Joanna, Kuture evicted from Big Brother house

Esther Amao
Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Josephine Iwoh, professionally known as Joanna

 

Big Brother Naija housemates Josephine Iwoh, professionally known as Joanna, and Unekwuojo Ameh, professionally known as Kuture, have been evicted from the Big Brother house.

Their eviction was announced during the live show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, marking yet another twist in a season that has kept fans glued to their screens.

Now in its ninth week of a 10-week run, the show is drawing closer to its finale. With Joanna and Kuture’s exit, only 13 housemates remain out of the 29 who initially entered the house.

ALSO READ: BBNaija S10: Drama as Thelma Lawson, Bright Morgan evicted unexpectedly

Joanna, a 21-year-old from Benue State, earned admiration for her poise, style, and reflective moments, while Kuture, 27, from Kogi State, was known for his bold personality, creativity, and outspoken nature, which made him one of the season’s standout housemates.

Tribune Online reported an eviction that occurred barely 24 hours earlier, when Bright Morgan and Thelma Lawson were shown the door, intensifying the pressure on the remaining contestants.

With just a week left, housemates must now navigate the final stretch of the competition, where one of them will walk away with the coveted ₦150 million grand prize.

