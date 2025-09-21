Tinubu’s planned ward-based initiative will develop grassroots — Babayemi

A popular All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Osun State, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has asserted that the planned ward-based initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would stimulate the nation’s growth, especially at the grassroots.

According to Babayemi, the program tagged Renewed Hope Ward Development Program (RHWDP) which is in the offing, has been designed to accelerate grassroots development through the 8,809 wards in the country by empowering artisans, youth, women and small business owners anchored on a structured support.

The Gbongan-born Prince who applauded the President’s rural based initiative, said he was particularly happy because it formed part of his own vision for Osun State which informed why he embarked on a statewide ward-to-ward tour since June 18, this year.

“I want to commend our President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for this people-driven initiative. I am particularly thrilled because it’s in tandem with my own vision for Osun State. This is the more reason I have been touring the state since May, this year. We started with the 30 local governments and now the 332 wards. Already, we have visited 156” he elaborated

The aspirant maintained that the widely accepted ward tour which has become talk of the town in the state, came after he had concluded a month-long consultative visit to leaders and stakeholders in the 30 local government areas of the state.

Babayemi in continuation of his tour to fourteen wards in Ejigbo, Ede South, Osogbo and Olorunda Local Government areas of the state, said Tinubu’s planned RHWDP which would take place across the 8,809 wards throughout Nigeria, would cater for 1000 people per smaller ward and 2000 people at bigger ones.

The popular governorship hopeful who has been to 156 out of the 332 wards in the state as of the time of filing this report, noted that the election of an APC administration in the next year’s gubernatorial election in the state, would compliment the efforts of the Tinubu’s administration in this regard.

“Many opportunities will be opened to our people in the state if APC is elected at the 2026 governorship election. Instructively, it will be highly beneficial if APC has the center, state and local government. This is why we should all work assiduously to ensure that the party emerges victorious at all levels” he further explained.

Babayemi assured that he would ensure grassroots development if given the opportunity to be in the saddle as from 2026 after the election, noting that his visit to wards, had exposed the needs and challenges the people were facing.

He implored members of the party across the state to forge a common front in order to ensure the victory of the party at the coming gubernatorial election.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

