Why we slashed DSTV, GOTV decoders prices —Multichoice

VIDEO entertainment provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, has explained that its decision to slash the prices of its DStv and GOtv decoders, was informed by the need to encourage more Nigerians to stay at home, during this public health crisis.

Speaking at a virtual media briefing, held over the weekend to announce the price slash, the Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, stated that the advent of COVID 19, especially the second wave of the deadly virus, had made it imperative for more Nigerians to stay safe, by staying indoors.

He described the price slash, which takes effect from Monday, February 1st, 2021, as one of the ways to ensure more Nigerians are happy staying indoors, by making the company’s decoders affordable.

Mabutho added that the price review will see the DStv HD decoder, dish kit with Compact package subscription drop from N18,600 to N9,900 on Confam package, while GOtv decoder, GOtennae with GOtv Jolli package subscription will go from N8,400 to N6,900.

He described the price slash as part of MultiChoice’s long line of efforts to lessen the economic impact of COVID on customers and a reflection of its commitment to making quality entertainment more accessible to Nigerians.

“With this discount, we are lowering the entry barrier for new customers to get a DStv or GOtv decoder as staying connected to credible information and other quality programming can be comforting for many families during these trying times,” he stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…