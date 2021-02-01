MTN, Facebook flag off digital marketing training for SMEs

MTN Nigeria has commenced partnership with global social networking giant, Facebook to deliver digital marketing training to SMEs under MTN’s first accelerator programme, Y’ello 200.

The accelerator programme is a culmination of The Revv Programme, an initiative by MTN launched in August last year, to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Using a four-pronged approach that includes masterclasses, access to market, productivity tools support and advisory initiatives, The Revv Programme seeks to help SMEs relearn, rethink and retool their businesses for growth in the emerging digital economy.

The digital marketing training by Facebook is the initial phase of the accelerator programme and will run for six weeks.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Revv masterclasses, Modupe Kadri, Chief Financial Officer, MTN Nigeria, explained the company’s goal is to ensure digital inclusion for all the businesses that are part of the Y’ello 200.

“This entails making sure that these businesses are present and active on all the relevant digital platforms, making them visible and digitally accessible,” Kadri added.

