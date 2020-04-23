Why politicians should adopt appropriate media

It is a truism that media of different forms play a huge role in our political system. Politicians and public office holders depend on them to reach the public with myriads of activities and events that will increase the public’s interest in the performance of any government. Depending on the use to which they are put, the media can make or mar any government and may determine the acceptability or otherwise of the leadership.

It has been said that President Muhammadu Buhari won the 2015 presidential election on the social media; that is, he won because of the widespread adoption of the new media technologies through the support he got from the young population. This is in line with the fact that the media is effective and that the impact it has in shaping people’s behaviour is enormous.

It is still expedient however, to state that many politicians have misprioritised the media choice for channelling their messages to the electorate – illiterates, semi illiterates and literates alike. Politicians need to adopt the appropriate media and this should depend on the make-up or characteristics of the targeted electorate

Recently, various media platforms – print, broadcast and social media were flooded with messages on distribution of palliatives to the ‘vulnerable’ people. This, to the politicians and those planning to join politics, is aimed at cushioning the effect of the corona-virus pandemic on the people. Other non-politicians and philanthropists have also followed suit significantly through giving of palliatives to the poor and the vulnerable.

A discussion with an expert on media selection by politicians, especially by the caretaker chairmen of the local governments and local council development areas in Oyo State, reveal what most people already know; some of the council chairmen and politicians, out of ignorance, think that the social media platforms reach a larger population than the others. Though this is not absolutely wrong, the import of this piece is to stress that the traditional media of radio, newspaper and television are very potent tools in reaching the public, especially the less educated. Even though the so called poor citizens who, in reality cannot afford to buy copies of newspapers some of the news stories published in the newspapers, are often times, reviewed on radio and television and the stories get widely circulated in the end. To the less educated segment of the society, especially in the rural areas, I wonder how any message on the social media platforms reach them.

The traditional media is the best in reaching the less educated and illiterates in the society. The educated people who read online contents may not really be persuaded by the messages on the internet. Many of them would have already formed their opinions or made their decisions before reading the contents.

Suffice to add that the percentage of the voters who are illiterates is higher than those of the educated ones who can make use of the online communications. Therefore, appropriate media should be adopted to channel messages to specific audience.

Sunday Adepoju,

Oyo state

Police Arrest 30 Footballers For Violating Lockdown In Kano

The Police Command in Kano on Tuesday confirmed it had arrested 30 youths allegedly involved in a football match in defiance to the lockdown order imposed on the state to contain the spread of the Coronavirus virus. Mr Abdullahi Haruna, the Commands’ spokesman, made the disclosure in an interview with the… Read full story

Seyi Makinde Announces New Appointments

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu as his Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora. This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by Moses Alao, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media… Read full story

COVID-19: UN Study Reveals ‘Baffling’ Inequality In Distance Learning

A study by the United Nations (UN) and some partners has revealed a “baffling” disparity in digitally-based distance learning around the world. This is coming amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has forced the closure of schools in 191 countries, leaving most of the world’s students at home… Read full story

COVID-19: Another WHO Staff Tests Positive In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government on Tuesday confirmed that another official of World Health Organisation (WHO) has tested positive of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total of active cases in the state to three. The Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, disclosed this… Read full story

US Senate Passes Additional $484bn COVID-19 Relief Package

The United States Senate on Tuesday passed an additional coronavirus relief package worth $484 billion (N181 trillion) to address emerging public health and economic challenges occasioned by the pandemic. Specifically, this will replenish a depleted loan package for small businesses and provide funds for hospitals and coronavirus… Read full story

Kyari: Buhari Writes Borno Community, Says ‘Borno Has Lost An Outstanding Personality’

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum, and some leading traditional rulers, commiserating with them on the passing of their illustrious son and his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari. Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday… Read full story

North Korean Media Silent On Kim’s Whereabouts As Speculation On Health Rages

North Korean state media on Wednesday made no mention of leader Kim Jong Un’s health or whereabouts, a day after intense international speculation over his health was sparked by media reports he was gravely ill after a cardiovascular procedure… Read full story

Coronavirus Hits Morocco Prison As 68 Test Positive

Sixty-eight people, mostly staff, have come down with the coronavirus at a prison in the southern Moroccan city of Ouarzazate, prison authorities said on Tuesday, without reporting any deaths. Earlier this month Morocco released 5,645 prisoners – some of them in poor health – to help reduce the risk of the coronavirus… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Increasing Lawlessness Of Security Agencies

THE unusual circumstances which the advent of the COVID-19 global pandemic has foisted on many countries of the world, including Nigeria, has, in turn, elicited unusual official responses such as total or partial lockdown of activities. One of the significant consequences of restrictive orders is transient impairment… Read full story

