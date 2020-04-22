Seyi Makinde announces new appointments

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu as his Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by Moses Alao, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media.

Sarumi -Aliyu was the governorship candidate of the National Interest Party (NIP) in the 2019 election in Oyo State.

The statement also announced the appointment of Dr Anthony Adepoju and Mr Akeem Ige, as Chairman, Oyo State Water Corporation and Special Adviser on Tourism respectively.

The appointments were with immediate effect.

” Sarumi-Aliyu, who was appointed SSA on Diaspora, is a daughter of the late Ibadan politician, Ali Balogun Sarumi.

” She had her primary and secondary school education in Ibadan before proceeding to the United Kingdom where she earned various certifications in Social Work and Welfare, Psychology and Sociology.

” She also holds a degree in Social Policy from Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, United Kingdom.

“Sarumi-Aliyu is currently the CEO of Bees Bridal Ltd and many others.

“She is also the founder of Childhood Bridge International Initiative and BASA Foundation; both of which are non-governmental and non-profit making organisations,” the statement said.

It also said Adepoju, who was appointed as the chairman of the State’s Water Corporation, is a financial planner “and an analyst of many years standing.”

“He holds a Higher National Diploma and Bachelor of Science in Accounting as well as an MBA and Ph.D. in Business Management and Administration,” the statement added.

According to the statement, Ige, the Special Adviser on Tourism, is the immediate past Minority Leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly and a former Chairman of Ibadan South-East Local Government.

Makinde urged the new appointees to serve the state with loyalty and dedication while wishing them success in their new assignments.

