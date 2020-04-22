Kyari: Buhari writes Borno community, says ‘Borno has lost an outstanding personality’

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum, and some leading traditional rulers, commiserating with them on the passing of their illustrious son and his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a letter of condolence to Gov. Zulum, President Buhari wrote:

”With his death, the people of Borno and Bama Emirates have lost an outstanding personality. Malam Abba Kyari was an exceptional public servant, a patriot, a true son of Borno and Nigeria.

”My association with Malam Abba extends to over 40 years and during the last five years he served as my Chief of Staff. He was diligent, committed and utterly loyal to the goals we have set ourselves.

”As we all mourn the death of this patriotic and hardworking son of Bama, I pray Almighty Allah to accept his Ibaadat, forgive him and admit him to Aljannah Firdaus, Amin.”

Similarly, the president also condoled with Alhaji Baba Shehu Zannah Arjinoma, the District Head of Banki, Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

The letter by the President said: ”I am writing personally and on behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria to send my condolence to you, the wider family of Malam Abba Kyari on his death last Friday.

”His death came as a profound shock not only to his family and friends but to all who knew or worked with him.

”Malam Abba Kyari was more than my Chief of Staff. He was a friend of more than 40 years standing and it was a pleasure working with him in government in the last 5 years.

”He put in his best and he proved a worthy son of Borno and Nigeria. May Allah accept his Ibadaat, forgive his sins and admit him to Aljannah Firdaus, amin.”

The president also sent heartfelt commiserations to Shehu Kyari Ibn Umar Ibrahim Ibn El-Kanemi, the Shehu of Bama, Bama Local Government Area, Borno.

Buhari offered his deepest condolences to his Highness and the people of Bama Emirate on the passing of Kyari.

”Malam Abba served me, the government and people of Nigeria to the best of his ability. He served with dedication, patriotism and proved a worthy son of Bama,” he added.

In a separate message to Shehu Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, the Shehu of Borno, the president also joined his Highness and the people of Borno Emirate in praying Allah to forgive the sins of the deceased and admit him to Aljannah Firdaus. (NAN)

