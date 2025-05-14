Why Lamido and I parted ways — Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation and ex-governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amechi has opened up on why he parted ways with former Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at the public presentation of Lamido’s autobiography, Being True to Myself, Amaechi reflected on their once strong political alliance and the events that led to them parting ways.

Amaechi, who chaired the Nigeria Governors’ Forum during Lamido’s second term, described their time in office as one marked by bold opposition and a commitment to accountability.

He recounted how they both worked closely during their time as governors and shared similar views until political strategy and party decisions made them part ways.

“We were quite good friends in government. We had our bad times when we disagreed.

“I made the mistake of assuming he was as radical as I was. So, he was one of the governors I clung to when it came to radical decisions,” Amaechi said.

According to him, the turning point came when Lamido chose to align with the Social Democratic Party (SDP), against the collective decision of their faction to remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We said, ‘If we go to the SDP, we will lose the election. Let’s hang on to this one called the APC.’

“He disagreed and left us. That’s where we parted ways,” he explained.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE