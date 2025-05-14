APC organising secretary backs Gov Okpebholo’s war against cultism in Edo

The South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Blessing Agbomhere Esq., has commended what he described as “the courageous effort by the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to rid the state of cultists and cult-related violence,” urging all indigenes of Edo State to support the Governor’s determination to end the menace, which is seen by many as a recurring embarrassment to the well-meaning people of the state.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, Agbomhere expressed his wholehearted support for Governor Okpebholo’s anti-cultism campaign, which he said was one of the promises made by the Governor during his inauguration.

He stated, “Cult clashes that have resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives and property are a stark reminder of the dangers of cultism. However, the Governor’s decisive action and commitment to maintaining law and order are a testament to his leadership and dedication to the well-being of the people of Edo.”

“As we all know, cultism in Edo State is now used as a front for armed robbery, internet fraud, and other violent crimes, turning the state into the cultism capital of Nigeria, as portrayed in a 2021 BBC documentary that told a tale of blood, sorrow, despair, and anguish. Governor Okpebholo is fed up with the madness and is now more committed than ever to wiping out not just cultism but also all vestiges of human trafficking and prostitution.”

ALSO READ: Gov Bala fulfills promise, donates 18-seater bus to BON

“I stand in solidarity with the Governor’s administration and the security agencies in their efforts to root out cultism and ensure that our state is safe for all citizens. We urge all Edo residents, both Christians and Muslims, to support this initiative and work together to build a safer and more prosperous state.”

“This is, therefore, a wake-up call to all parents and guardians in Edo State to always keep a vigilant eye on their children and wards by monitoring their activities to ensure they don’t fall prey to these merchants of death, who are more than happy to recruit misguided children into their fold.”