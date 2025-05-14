Gov Bala fulfills promise, donates 18-seater bus to BON

An 18-seater Toyota bus has been donated to the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria (BON) by the Bauchi State Government.

This donation fulfills the promise made by the State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, when the BON leadership paid a courtesy visit to him some time ago.

The Governor explained that the gesture is a testament to his administration’s commitment to supporting the organization’s efforts in shaping Nigeria’s information and media landscape.

While presenting the vehicle at the Government House in Bauchi, Bala Mohammed commended BON’s contributions to the country’s media industry, highlighting its role in disseminating information and promoting national development.

He remarked that the donation was a small token of appreciation for the organization’s tireless efforts in promoting truth, unity, and progress through its broadcasts.

He expressed confidence that the bus would enhance BON’s operations and facilitate its work in the media industry.

The Governor further stated that his administration is committed to creating an enabling environment for media organizations to thrive, emphasizing the importance of a free and vibrant press in a democratic society.

He assured BON of his administration’s continued support and collaboration.

The Governor also urged BON to continue playing its role as a watchdog, holding those in power accountable and promoting transparency and good governance.

While receiving the vehicle, the National Secretary of the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria (BON), Dr. Yemisi Bamgbose, said that the move has demonstrated the Governor’s dedication to supporting initiatives that drive growth and progress in the state and beyond.

He assured that the bus would be used to carry out BON’s official functions across the country effectively, contributing to the creation of sanitized airwaves.