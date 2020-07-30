Why I share my experiences on social media — Lisa George

Passion, determination and sheer will lead Lisa C. George to participate in the famous music reality TV show, MTN Project Fame, in 2011 and till now, there’s been no looking back for her. Even though she didn’t win the show, she took every opportunity to showcase her musical talent and love for music, leaving a mark in the hearts of Nigerians who are now getting used to her sound.

As she progresses with her career, the artiste is now actively sharing her experiences from her journey especially as it affects the female gender through her social media live sessions as a roadmap for young aspiring artists seeking to venture into music professionally.

In her own words, “I hope to partner with fellow artistes that have inspiring stories to tell so our young ones can have useful examples to follow after” says Lisa as she reiterates her goal with extreme passion.

As well as trying to help others up, Lisa C. George is also channelling her energy and resources into creating music that is not only soothing to the ears but capable of turning passive listeners to active fans as she hopes to become a household name within the Nigerian music scene in the near future.

Born in the ancient city of Enugu, she spoke about her love for music which started at a tender age while singing in church in her hometown.

According to her, music has always been a passion and as such, her driving force for being in the music industry.

In 2019, Lisa dropped three singles titled ‘Manage’, ‘Gele’ and ‘Gaza’ which reintroduced her presence into the music scenes in Nigeria and ever since then, she has never looked back.