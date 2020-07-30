Why I share my experiences on social media — Lisa George

Friday Treat
By Rotimi Ige
Lisa George

Passion, determination and sheer will lead Lisa C. George to participate in the famous music reality TV show, MTN Project Fame, in 2011 and till now, there’s been no looking back for her. Even though she didn’t win the show, she took every opportunity to showcase her musical talent and love for music, leaving a mark in the hearts of Nigerians who are now getting used to her sound.

As she progresses with her career, the artiste is now actively sharing her experiences from her journey especially as it affects the female gender through her social media live sessions as a roadmap for young aspiring artists seeking to venture into music professionally.

In her own words, “I hope to partner with fellow artistes that have inspiring stories to tell so our young ones can have useful examples to follow after” says Lisa as she reiterates her goal with extreme passion.

As well as trying to help others up, Lisa C. George is also channelling her energy and resources into creating music that is not only soothing to the ears but capable of turning passive listeners to active fans as she hopes to become a household name within the Nigerian music scene in the near future.

Born in the ancient city of Enugu, she spoke about her love for music which started at a tender age while singing in church in her hometown.

According to her, music has always been a passion and as such, her driving force for being in the music industry.

In 2019, Lisa dropped three singles titled ‘Manage’, ‘Gele’ and ‘Gaza’ which reintroduced her presence into the music scenes in Nigeria and ever since then, she has never looked back.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE Presidency has ordered some zonal heads and sectional heads in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who are police officers to return to the police headquarters…Lisa George Read Full Story
After spending over four weeks at the isolation centre following his testing positive for coronavirus on June 24, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Seun Fakorede, on Wednesday announced that he had tested negative for the disease… Read Full Story
THE Southern Kaduna caucus in the House of Representatives on Wednesday called for the Federal Government’s intervention in identifying and halting the financiers and members of the militia groups involved in the indiscriminate killings and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians, including children and women…Lisa George Read Full Story
THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says that neither the federal nor the various state governments have put anything in place to suggest that the protocols they reel out as control measures against COVID-19 will be implemented in their own schools…Lisa George Read Full Story
GRIMALDI Nigeria, the operator of the Port and Terminal Multiservice Limited (PTML) at the Tin-Can Island port in Lagos has admitted that due to the huge influx of cargoes that arrive at the terminal daily, it cannot entirely rule out cargo pilfering at the terminal…Lisa George Read Full Story
THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have agreed to join forces to close loopholes in the Temporary Importation Permit (TIP) system that importers often exploit to avoid levies due to the government…Lisa George Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More