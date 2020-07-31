On Towobola’s harassment

Letters
By Ishola Akinwale Victor
Nothing could be so ridiculous than what played out recently in Ibadan where two policemen humiliated Towobola, an alumnus of the University of Ibadan.  It is so worrisome and appalling that the Nigeria Police Force has failed over the years to put in place the necessary measures to check the activities of personnel.

The recent incident was unprofessional and it should be condemned in every sense. The policemen didn’t only assault Towobola but they also delved into her privacy. This is an infringement on her fundamental human rights and also an alteration to the rule of law. This act is irresponsible and it should be condemned and curbed.

The act has once again raised the questions: are the principles of rule of law and constitutionalism still operational in the Nigerian state? What is the Nigerian government doing to check the excesses and misconduct of members of the security operatives?

It is important that the government checks the activities of the security operatives so as to avoid future recurrence. The failure of the government to put in place mechanisms to check the excesses of the Nigerian security operatives could be a reasonable justification for the spate of misconducts among security operatives in Nigeria.

It becomes necessary to establish a framework for capacity building within the Nigerian security operatives. This will not only guide the code of conduct of security operatives but it will also improve the level of professionalism.

More so, individuals within the security agencies who are found guilty of any misconduct should be brought to book so as to serve as a deterrent to others.

Ishola Akinwale Victor

victorakinwale2@gmail.com

Comments

