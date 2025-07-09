Why I had two children by different men — Kemity

4Nollywood actress Kemisola Apesin, popularly known as Kemity, has opened up about her journey into single motherhood, revealing the personal experiences that led to her having two children with different fathers.

Speaking during an interview on Talk To B, Kemity addressed the criticism she has received over the years, particularly from those who question why her children have different fathers.

She said many people judge her without understanding the story behind her choices.

“I have two children for two different fathers,” she said. “The person I gave birth to my first child for was the one who disvirgined me and that was how I got pregnant. I was about to write my WAEC at the time. My mum loved education, so she insisted that all her children must be educated.”

She explained that her mother didn’t oppose her relationship at the time but insisted she complete her education first.

“She agreed that once I had furthered my education a bit, I could get married to him. My mum also asked me to learn a trade and I learnt catering. I and my baby daddy still kept contact but he later traveled to Malaysia,” she said.

According to Kemity, tragedy struck years later when her first child’s father returned to Nigeria.

Kemity revealed that he didn’t inform anyone, including her, about his arrival and was later killed during a robbery at a hotel.

“When he got back to Nigeria, he was killed in a hotel,” she said. “He spent four years abroad and when he came back, he did not inform anybody, even I was not aware.

“It was someone who called my mum to inform her about his arrival. It was obvious that he was robbed and that was how I became a widow.”

Kemity said many people online make insensitive comments about her having children by different men without knowing the pain and loss she has endured.

“Many people come online saying how can I have two children for two different fathers, they do not even know my story.

“Nobody prays to have children for different fathers. That is why I tell people that I am a widow and it was not because I was divorced,” she said.

She added that she met her second partner seven years after having her first child. They got married in court, but the relationship eventually fell apart due to infidelity on his part.

“We had a court wedding. When the issue of extra marital affairs came up, I was already living with him.

“When I gave birth, he was working in a fuel station, while I took up a teaching job.

“When I was done with the day job, I did extra lessons too. I started noticing that he was acting strangely, he was no longer loving.

“He would be on long midnight calls claiming he was talking to his boss but I knew it a woman. You know we all have our limits and when I got to mine, I told him,” she narrated.

