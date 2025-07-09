What to know as US, UAE tighten visa restrictions on Nigerians

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States (US) have introduced new visa policies for Nigerian passport holders, further restricting travel opportunities for citizens of the West African nation.

Nigerians planning trips to the US and the UAE now face stricter visa requirements and policy changes that could make international travel more complicated and demanding.

Both countries have recently introduced new visa restrictions on Nigerians affecting various visa categories, particularly non-immigrant and tourist visas, which are expected to significantly impact frequent travellers, students, tourists, and business visitors.

Tribune Online highlights what you should know about the recent US, UAE visa restrictions on Nigerians:

New Visa Rules for the United States

The US has revised its visa policy for Nigerian citizens, focusing on non-immigrant categories. The key changes include:

Shorter Validity and Single Entry Only

Most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerians will now be valid for just three months and will permit only a single entry. This marks a sharp shift from the previous policy, where many Nigerian travelers enjoyed two-year or five-year multiple-entry visas.

Policy Rooted in Reciprocity

According to the US Embassy in Abuja, the new directive is based on reciprocity, aligning US visa rules for Nigerians with Nigeria’s own visa policy toward US citizens.

Old Visas Remain Valid

All non-immigrant visas issued before July 8, 2025, will remain unaffected by the policy changes.

Security and Immigration Concerns

The US government noted that these changes are aimed at safeguarding its immigration system and are in line with global security benchmarks, especially those addressing visa overstays and information-sharing on criminal records.

Mandatory Interview Guidelines

From April 22, 2025, all visa applicants in Abuja and Lagos must bring a DS-160 form that carries the same confirmation number used in scheduling their visa appointments. Applicants who fail to meet this requirement will be denied access to the Consular Section.

Strict Compliance Required

Nigerians applying for US visas are advised to ensure that their documents are genuine, complete, and up to date.

New Travel Barriers from the UAE

Similarly, the United Arab Emirates has implemented tougher entry conditions for Nigerian citizens, particularly for those seeking transit or tourist visas.

Transit Visa Ban

Nigerians are no longer eligible for transit visas through the UAE, blocking a once-popular travel route used by Nigerians connecting to other countries.

Age Restrictions on Tourist Visas

Nigerians aged 18 to 45 years traveling alone are now barred from obtaining a UAE tourist visa. Applicants in this age group must travel with a companion.

Financial Criteria for Older Applicants

Travelers aged 45 and above must present a personal bank statement from the past six months, showing a minimum closing balance of $10,000 (or equivalent in naira) for each month.

New Document Verification Requirement

Although the UAE lifted its blanket visa ban on Nigerians in July 2024, a new hurdle was introduced: all Nigerian applicants must now apply for a Document Verification Number (DVN) through the UAE’s dedicated portal before submitting any visa request.

Proof of Accommodation and Funds

Travelers may be required to provide evidence of lodging and show proof of at least 5,000 dirhams in available funds upon arrival.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

