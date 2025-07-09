VIDEO: Fire razes Iyabo Ojo’s office in Lagos

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has revealed that her office in Lagos was razed by fire on Tuesday evening, destroying part of the property and several valuables.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the actress showed the aftermath of the fire, with smoke-stained walls, damaged furniture, and charred remains scattered across the staircase and office space.

Ojo said the incident occurred around 7pm on July 8, expressing deep gratitude to the Nigerian Fire Service for their prompt response in containing the blaze in her office before it spread further.

“This just happened today the 8th of July 2025, around 7pm. My office building caught fire,” she wrote.

“Thank you to the Nigerian Fire service and my staff for salvaging what was left. Thankfully no lives were lost. The devil tested us today but God said no.

“With God on my side we will bounce back bigger and better.”

She also appreciated the efforts of her team, describing the experience as shocking but grateful that no one was hurt.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown

Recall that the incident comes just months after a similar tragedy involving actress Mercy Aigbe, whose Lagos home was destroyed by fire in December 2024.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE