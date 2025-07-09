Lagos govt releases model colleges’ entrance exam results

The Lagos State Government has released the results of this year’s entrance examination into its model colleges and upgraded secondary schools for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in a statement issued by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the state’s Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Kayode Sutton.

There are 16 model colleges and upgraded schools across the state, all of which have boarding facilities for students. These schools are more competitive than regular public schools, especially for prospective JSS1 students.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs. Abisola Dokunmu-Adegbite, stated that candidates could now access their results at their respective chosen schools.

She assured that the admission process would be transparent and strictly based on merit, emphasizing that placements would be determined by candidates’ scores in relation to the varying cut-off marks set by each school.

The Permanent Secretary also cautioned prospective students and their parents or guardians against falling victim to admission fraudsters, stressing that the state government does not engage in any clandestine admission practices.

According to her, all successful candidates will be treated equally during the placement exercise.

In a related development, the State Examinations Board has announced a second phase of the entrance examination for candidates who missed the first round.

ALSO READ: IDPs: Senate passes Kampala Convention Domestication Bill through third reading

The Director of the Board, Mr. Orunsolu Adebayo, disclosed this in a separate statement issued by the Board’s Public Affairs Officer, Mrs. Onadipe Opebere.

According to Mr. Orunsolu, the second phase became necessary following several appeals from members of the public interested in gaining admission into the schools.

He noted that registration for the second phase would run for one week—from Wednesday, July 9 to Tuesday, July 15—and stressed that the exam is strictly for Primary Six pupils in both public and private schools. Participation is mandatory for any pupil seeking admission into the state’s model colleges and upgraded schools.

He added that the Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, at designated centres across the state. He called for the cooperation of parents, guardians, school administrators, and other stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE