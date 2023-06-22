Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Lawal Olalekan Olumo, otherwise known as Konga, has called on the government, both at the federal and state levels, to support the creative industry with the same importance given to the sporting industry.

In his words, he said, “Nigeria is blessed with lots of creative minds, and it baffles me that creatives are underrated in Nigeria. The industry equally deserves the same hype and attention given to sporting activities, especially football. The industry has, in its own little way, helped in reducing tensions through quality music and movie productions. However, the industry players are not being compensated by their own government.”

Konga emphasized the need for the government to activate copyright infringement laws, which have deeply affected the industry. While cases of culprits being apprehended are often reported in papers and online platforms, the aftermath and results are usually unknown.

Furthermore, Konga pointed out that through the creativity of Nigerian musicians and filmmakers, they have been able to break into the global market, providing opportunities for our own talents to share the stage with some of the biggest names.

It is worth noting that Konga’s career took a significant turn when he released the viral hit song “Baby Konga” in 2003, and since then, the superstar has not relented in his pursuit of success.

