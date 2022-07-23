My baby is already 11 months old and is yet to start crawling. Is this normal. Please, when do babies start crawling?

Yemoja (by SMS)

Most babies learn to crawl at 7–10 months. Some babies do not crawl at all. They may go straight to standing or walking around, holding onto furniture. Crawling offers a baby some independence from their caregiver and enables them to explore their environment. Crawling is an opportunity for babies to exercise some independence. It allows them to move toward something they are interested in so they can explore it. Crawling skills develop when babies have sufficient muscle strength and coordination, but all babies develop at different rates, and some may skip crawling altogether. Therefore, you have nothing to worry about.