What causes left arm pain?

I have been having pain and numbness in my left arm for the past few weeks. Kindly let me know what to do. I am a 65- year old retired soldier.

Major (by SMS)

Left arm pain and numbness have numerous causes. The most serious cause is Heart Attack. If a person is experiencing pain in their left arm, they should not disregard it, especially if they also have chest pains. These may be symptoms of a heart attack, which requires urgent medical treatment. During a heart attack, a person may also feel pain in the shoulders, jaw, or abdomen. Additionally, they may experience excessive sweating, feel nauseous, or vomit. Other conditions that may cause these symptoms include a pinched nerve, elbow injuries, and hemiplegic migraine. Other causes of left arm pain and numbness can be a soft tissue damage to the elbow. However, if someone is experiencing pain in their arm in addition to other areas of the body, it could signal a neurological condition, such as multiple sclerosis (MS).