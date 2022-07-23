What causes left arm pain?

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
arm

I have been having pain and numbness in my left arm for the past few weeks. Kindly let me know what to do. I am a 65- year old retired soldier.

Major (by SMS)

 

Left arm pain and numbness have numerous causes. The most serious cause is Heart Attack. If a person is experiencing pain in their left arm, they should not disregard it, especially if they also have chest pains. These may be symptoms of a heart attack, which requires urgent medical treatment. During a heart attack, a person may also feel pain in the shoulders, jaw, or abdomen. Additionally, they may experience excessive sweating, feel nauseous, or vomit. Other conditions that may cause these symptoms include a pinched nerve, elbow injuries, and hemiplegic migraine. Other causes of left arm pain and numbness can be a soft tissue damage to the elbow. However, if someone is experiencing pain in their arm in addition to other areas of the body, it could signal a neurological condition, such as multiple sclerosis (MS).

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

My painful testicle

Ask the Doctor

When do babies start crawling?

Ask the Doctor

What is marburg virus?

Ask the Doctor

Difficulty with sleeping

Comments

Our Front Page Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More